Biba 2025: Winners of International Lifetime Achievement and Francis Perkins awards revealed

    By Rosie Simms

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has named Olola Frederick Olabode Ogunlana as the winner of its 2025 International Lifetime Achievement Award and Christian Poulsen as the winner of its 2025 Francis Perkins Award.

In the first category, the judges made their selection because of Ogunlana’s 73-year contribution to the insurance industry. He was previously an underwriting member at Lloyd’s of London for 10 years, and is involved in various charitable and educational organisations.

Ogunlana is the author of five books and was one of the founding members of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, West African Insurance Companies Association, African Insurance Organisation and the Nigerian Institute of

