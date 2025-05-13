Newbie News: CastleBridge Risk Solutions

CastleBridge Risk Solutions founders, Tim Grant and James Dunsby, tell Insurance Age how the business will focus on service, the importance of relationships, and all about its partnership with Cornerstone Finance Group and Imperial Chartered.

What is your background in insurance?

Co-founder James Dunsby, pictured right: I’ve got about 25 years of experience in broking, most recently co-founding, scaling and the sale of my previous business, Medical Professional Risk Solutions [to Howden in 2021], which was a business providing products to the GP sector,

Co-founder and managing director Tim Grant, pictured left: My commercial insurance experience is over 20 years now, I have worked with a number of primarily large insurers and brokers