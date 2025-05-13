JMG confirms new investor

Chicago-headquartered private equity house GTCR has invested in JMG Group alongside existing backer Synova and the broker’s leadership team.

Rumours have swirled around JMG for months. Insurance Age previously analysed that an additional investor would be the likely outcome rather than a trade sale to another broker or Synova exiting.

Synova backed the management buyout of JMG in 2020 and the Leeds-headquartered business has gone on to strike 46 deals and deliver double-digit organic growth year-on-year.

Our philosophy remains simple: invest in great people and businesses, remove the operational distractions, and allow our colleagues