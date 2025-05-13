Interview: Duncan Pritchard, CEO of Commercial Express

Last year Commercial Express garnered extensive attention from the broker community with its slew of eye-catching product launches, CEO Duncan Pritchard tells Insurance Age about the growth of the business and what is coming next.

Thanks to a hair and beauty scheme, a courier package, a revamped leisure and park home offering, as well as a scheme for the tattoo and body piercing industry, the managing general agent was regularly in the headlines.

As revealed by Insurance Age, the firm which works with 650 brokers, is now expanding its already extensive capacity roster to include Axa and Carbon Underwriting. It plans to move to become a managing general underwriter and, within three years, to double in size.

