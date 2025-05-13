Only 20% of brokers working with AI – Open GI warns of smaller broker ‘gulf’

Research from Open GI has found as many as 80% of insurance brokers have yet to implement AI into their business, with the software house warning of a “gulf” between the progress of national brokers and smaller regional firms when it comes to gaining an advantage from early AI adoption.

Broker sizes

Open GI detailed that:

National brokers are those who have multiple offices and a national presence. Typically, this is the top 50 UK brokers, based upon GWP.

Regional brokers are those who have more than one office but not a national presence. Typically, these are the top 50–250 brokers based upon GWP.

Provincial brokers have a single office and outside the top 250 brokers by GWP.

According to the technology specialists, around 45% of national brokers said they had implemented some AI