Avid partners with MS Amlin on leasehold product

Specialist managing general agent Avid Insurance has partnered with MS Amlin Insurance to provide capacity in the public sector ‘right to buy’ the leasehold insurance market.

The package will assist both councils and its leaseholders, and offers increased choice, Avid claimed.

Although most contracts are renewed in April the MGA has seen “a lot of interest” in the leasehold product in the first quarter this year.

Lee Longley, head of commercial at Avid, claimed that local authority buyers of leasehold insurance have welcomed Avid’s presence in the market, as it noted there had been several years of limited choice.

