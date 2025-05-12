Ex-Bollington boss Moors joins Broadway

Former Bollington leader Paul Moors is to become a director of Broadway Insurance Partners, subject to regulatory approval.

Moors’s appointment is part of the firm’s ambition to become a nationwide broker.

Last November the broker, which launched in 2020, opened an office in Liverpool. Premiums across the business at the time stood at £12.5m with it having offices in Cheshire and Greater Manchester as well as plans to open in Lancashire and Staffordshire this year.

Daniel Lloyd-John, CEO of Broadway Insurance Partners, has revealed the