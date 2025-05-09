Partners& strikes pair of deals

Partners& has bought Glasgow-based Blackford Group and Directors & Professionals, a commercial broker in Tunbridge Wells, in its first deals of 2025.

The acquisitions follow on from Partners& making eight in 2024 and were first revealed by M&A specialists Marshberry.

Blackford Group brings a 20-strong team to Partners&. The broker was founded in 2019 and provides commercial insurance and cover for high-net worth individuals. It rebranded to Partners& last month.

D&P’s expertise in professional risks complements our existing capabilities in Scotland and the West Country and enhances our ability to serve this important economic sector.

Founder Tom