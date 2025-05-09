People Moves: 6 – 9 May 2025

Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featured: Broadway, Broker Insights, Thomas Carroll, Atrium, TL Dallas, Arch, Aviva, and Consilium.

Broadway makes senior appointments

Broadway Insurance Partners has named Stuart Lowe as director of risk protection, and Nicola Blunt as managing partner of its new Lancashire site.

Lowe joins from Reich, where he was deputy head of the life insurance division.

Blunt was previously commercial director at Lytham-based Guy Penn Insurance, and has an almost 30 year career in insurance.

CEO Daniel Lloyd