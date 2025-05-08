Axa Commercial enhances management liability offering

Axa Commercial has launched a revamped management liability proposition under its new ‘Prevent and Protect’ banner.

The insurer highlighted that Management Liability Prevent & Protect is the first in a range of financial lines propositions that will be released over the coming months, as it seeks to help customers better manage risk and provide expert guidance at no additional cost.

MLP&P includes three types of insurance cover: directors’ and officers’ liability; company legal liability; and employment practices liability.

Axa said the enhanced MLP&P features included:

Available to businesses with turnovers of