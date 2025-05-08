Insurance Age

Axa Commercial enhances management liability offering

change-management-concept
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Axa Commercial has launched a revamped management liability proposition under its new ‘Prevent and Protect’ banner.

The insurer highlighted that Management Liability Prevent & Protect is the first in a range of financial lines propositions that will be released over the coming months, as it seeks to help customers better manage risk and provide expert guidance at no additional cost.

MLP&P includes three types of insurance cover: directors’ and officers’ liability; company legal liability; and employment practices liability.

Axa said the enhanced MLP&P features included:

Available to businesses with turnovers of

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Joe Noel
Biba 2025 Countdown: Sedgwick’s Joseph Noel

With the Biba Conference getting ever closer, Joseph Noel, managing director for commercial claims services at Sedgwick, explains the importance of risk management, the excitement over the firm’s new branding and why you might find him at Affleck’s Palace shopping for a bucket hat.

Owen Thomas, Chief Sales Officer, Premium Credit
Biba 2025 Countdown: Premium Credit’s Owen Thomas

Ahead of the annual event, Owen Thomas, chief sales officer at Premium Credit, underlines the importance of growing compliantly in uncertain economic times, recommends a reliable pit stop to refuel, and nominates Arch’s Mike Bottle as good football manager material.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: