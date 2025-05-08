Rokstone adds Goodearl for UK & Ireland casualty division launch

Rokstone has recruited Lewis Goodearl from Convex as head of its new UK and Ireland casualty division.

Supported by A-rated Lloyd’s capacity, Rokstone’s appetite includes employers’ liability, public liability, contractors’ all risk, and property.

Goodearl, pictured, will join the managing general agent, part of Aventum Group, once he has served his notice period.

He has more than 30 years’ experience specialising in casualty, latterly as senior underwriter for Convex for the last five years.

Prior to that he spent six years as head of UK & Ireland casualty at Axa XL and XL Catlin and more than a