Interview: Bob Pybus, CEO of AUB UK Retail

Having been named CEO of AUB UK Retail last September, Bob Pybus reflects on his route to the role, tells Insurance Age about the deals struck so far and shares his plans to grow to a £1bn business.

Pybus took up the post on 1 October 2024 having been the with the business in its various guises for many years.

He was a co-founder of NPA Insurance which became a Top 50 UK broker with over £30m of gross written premium before selling up to Integro in 2015.

Integro was at that time a limited liability partnership.

“The intention of selling was to continue what myself and Cliff [Nott] had built over the years. We just thought, we didn’t really want to carry on putting our hands in our pockets and