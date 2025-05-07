Direct Commercial rolls out larger commercial vehicles product on Acturis

Direct Commercial has launched Haul In One Truck IHP on the Acturis platform, extending the availability of its Haul In One proposition to include larger commercial vehicles and staking a claim for an industry first.

Having already had a service available via Acturis for lighter vehicles under 12 tonnes, Haul In One Truck IHP will now enable brokers to also quote and bind for heavy vehicles directly within the Acturis platform.

The managing general agent noted the expansion is backed by A-rated capacity.

