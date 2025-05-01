Clear rebrands MGA unit to Shape Underwriting

The managing general agents division of the Clear Group has rebranded to Shape Underwriting, effective immediately.

Clear bought One Commercial Specialty from Bspoke in July 2023 and added Profile Underwriting the same month.

Both will now trade as Shape Underwriting in the first stage of consolidating Clear’s MGA operations under a single brand.

Clear struck its first ever MGA deal in 2023 as it acquired a 50% shareholding in Thomond Underwriting based in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

