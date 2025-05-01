Insurance Age

Clear rebrands MGA unit to Shape Underwriting

merger acquisition buy deal paint splash
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The managing general agents division of the Clear Group has rebranded to Shape Underwriting, effective immediately.

Clear bought One Commercial Specialty from Bspoke in July 2023 and added Profile Underwriting the same month.

Both will now trade as Shape Underwriting in the first stage of consolidating Clear’s MGA operations under a single brand.

Clear struck its first ever MGA deal in 2023 as it acquired a 50% shareholding in Thomond Underwriting based in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

RelatedClear buys One Commercial Specialty from Bspoke Clear Group adds third MGA with Profile Risk Solutions

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Sue Coffey Covea
Interview: Sue Coffey, Covéa

With no distractions and a clear strategy centred on five core products, Covéa personal lines director Sue Coffey tells Jonathan Swift the insurer is keen to grow its share of the regional broking market, by sticking to what it is good at.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: