Acrisure kicks off broker rebrands with Sutton Winson

Sutton Winson has become the first of Acrisure’s nine retail insurance brokers to rebrand in the UK being renamed as Acrisure UK Broking with others to follow during the course of the year.

Acrisure bought Sutton Winson in a deal announced in October 2022 that completed on 1 January 2023.

US-headquartered Acrisure had planted its flag in the UK broker market in June 2022 when it snapped up Russell Scanlan.

We are delighted to be the first retail broker to officially become Acrisure and while our name has changed, it will not affect the extraordinary value and service that our clients have come to expect from us.

Last year Acrisure struck four UK broker deals buying Leicester-based

Sue Coffey Covea
Interview: Sue Coffey, Covéa

With no distractions and a clear strategy centred on five core products, Covéa personal lines director Sue Coffey tells Jonathan Swift the insurer is keen to grow its share of the regional broking market, by sticking to what it is good at.

