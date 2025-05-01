Insurance Age

Schemes and HNW help drive Q1 premium growth at Hiscox

Aki Hussain, Hiscox
Hiscox has hailed “very strong” schemes growth and double-digit expansion in art and private client business as the UK retail arm posted a 4.4% premium rise in the first quarter of 2025.

Premiums increased to £166.3m from £159.3m in the same period last year.

The insurer stated the schemes growth was helped by recently won broker distribution deals ramping up.

“Two new deals went live in the first quarter with a further nine scheduled to go live later in the year,” the provider reported.

Sue Coffey Covea
Interview: Sue Coffey, Covéa

With no distractions and a clear strategy centred on five core products, Covéa personal lines director Sue Coffey tells Jonathan Swift the insurer is keen to grow its share of the regional broking market, by sticking to what it is good at.

