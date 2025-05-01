Schemes and HNW help drive Q1 premium growth at Hiscox

Hiscox has hailed “very strong” schemes growth and double-digit expansion in art and private client business as the UK retail arm posted a 4.4% premium rise in the first quarter of 2025.

Premiums increased to £166.3m from £159.3m in the same period last year.

The insurer stated the schemes growth was helped by recently won broker distribution deals ramping up.

“Two new deals went live in the first quarter with a further nine scheduled to go live later in the year,” the provider reported.

