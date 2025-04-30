Ghost broker jailed for fake car insurance fraud

A man has been jailed for illegally advertising his services as an insurance broker on Instagram.

As well as ghost broking, Touqir Nasir, 30, of Runley Road, Luton, also used false information to insure his own vehicles.

He was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on 28 April 2025 to one year in prison.

Following an investigation by the City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department, Nasir pleaded guilty at Luton Crown Court on 4 March 2025 to 10 counts of fraud by false representation and breaching the Financial Services and Markets Act.

The Insurance Fraud Bureau referred the case