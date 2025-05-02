Axa Commercial to enter cyber market for SMEs in 2025

Axa Commercial will roll out a branded cyber product aimed at SMEs this year, Mike Crane told Insurance Age.

In his first interview since starting at the insurer as SME & Specialty director this January, he said: “If you look at it as a part of our broader proposition in that space, you’d want to make sure that you’ve got that breadth.”

It’s a market that, as a sector, we should be responding to and putting solutions out there that work for customers.

The insurer, which currently has cyber in conjunction with third parties through certain facilities, is planning a wider launch into the open market.

“It