Insurance Age

Axa Commercial to enter cyber market for SMEs in 2025

launch button
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Axa Commercial will roll out a branded cyber product aimed at SMEs this year, Mike Crane told Insurance Age.

In his first interview since starting at the insurer as SME & Specialty director this January, he said: “If you look at it as a part of our broader proposition in that space, you’d want to make sure that you’ve got that breadth.”

It’s a market that, as a sector, we should be responding to and putting solutions out there that work for customers.

The insurer, which currently has cyber in conjunction with third parties through certain facilities, is planning a wider launch into the open market.

“It

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Alistair Rose
Biba 2025 Countdown: Granite’s Alistair Rose

Alistair Rose, managing director of Granite Underwriting, talks up the merchandise on its stand, recommends Manchester Art Gallery as a calm place to reflect on the Biba buzz, and highlights an emergency snack stash as essential to get through the two days.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: