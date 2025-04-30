Insurance Age

No new FCA skilled persons investigations into insurance in final quarter

regulation-and-compliance
The Financial Conduct Authority did not commission any skilled person reports in the insurance sector between January and March, leaving the running total for the 2024/25 financial year at 10.

It was the first time in the year that the watchdog did not slap any insurance firms with S166s.

An S166 is issued when the FCA is concerned about aspects of a regulated firm’s activities or wants further analysis (see box).

The regulator previously handed out six between April and June 2024, adding another two in the next quarter and two more in Q3.

The annual figure though is still the highest in recent years (see graph below), but could yet be revised.

