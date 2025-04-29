TH March switches to employee ownership trust
TH March, a jewellery and allied trades specialist broker, is transitioning to an employee ownership trust, in a strategic move it said secures the company’s long-term independence.
The move also recognises the “invaluable contributions” of its employees to its success, TH March explained.
The Top 100 UK Broker added the change aligns with its “ethos of trust, integrity, and sustainability, fostering a culture of shared responsibility and long-term stability”.RelatedTop 100 UK Brokers 2024: Full table listing News analysis: Employee ownership – how does it work for brokers?
Established in 1887, TH March also offers insurance for individuals’ personal valuables, collections
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Biba 2025 Countdown: Coalition’s Tom Draper
Coalition UK managing director Tom Draper looks forward to filling an extra bag with Biba swag and giveaways; explains why Oasis’ Stand By Me sums up the event perfectly; and explains how it will be supporting brokers with relevant, real-world content on its stand.
Broker recruitment market stabilises but retirements continue to rise
Aviva’s annual Broker Barometer has found 74% of brokers are recruiting, down from 94% in 2024, suggesting the market is stabilising and many brokers have successfully filled their staffing needs.
UK economic losses from natural catastrophes hit $800m in 2024 – Swiss Re
UK economic losses caused by natural catastrophes reaching $800m (£596.6m) in 2024 has shone a spotlight on the urgent need to strengthen resilience against future events, according to Swiss Re.
Exiting Esure owner Bain Capital tipped to lead on $2bn Acrisure investment
A group led by private equity house Bain Capital is in discussions with US-headquartered Acrisure, owner of Eleven Network and a Top 100 UK Broker, to invest up to $2bn (£1.49bn), Bloomberg has reported.
TBIG secures third deal of 2025
The Broker Investment Group has increased its shareholding in Mayfair Insurance to 100%, representing the final stage of a two-step succession plan.
CEO and founder Toby MacLachlan exits Ignite
Toby MacLachlan, CEO and founder of Ignite Insurance Systems, announced his departure on LinkedIn on Saturday 26 April.
FCA ends Scottish broker’s trading permissions after dual pricing attestation and response failures
The Financial Conduct Authority has cancelled L R Kennedy Insurance Services’ permission to carry out regulated activities with immediate effect.
Aviva Health boss Steve Bridger takes claims role as Waseem Malik exits
Aviva has appointed Steve Bridger as chief claims officer for UK and Ireland general insurance, replacing Waseem Malik, who has left the business.