TH March switches to employee ownership trust

TH March, a jewellery and allied trades specialist broker, is transitioning to an employee ownership trust, in a strategic move it said secures the company’s long-term independence.

The move also recognises the “invaluable contributions” of its employees to its success, TH March explained.

The Top 100 UK Broker added the change aligns with its “ethos of trust, integrity, and sustainability, fostering a culture of shared responsibility and long-term stability”.

Established in 1887, TH March also offers insurance for individuals’ personal valuables, collections