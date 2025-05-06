Interview: Mike Crane, SME & Specialty director at Axa Commercial

In his first interview since starting at Axa Commercial as SME and specialty director this January, Mike Crane tells Insurance Age about his key message to brokers at the upcoming Biba Conference, what he has found at his new home and his plans for the future.

The message in Manchester this May will be that Axa is “really clearly, very much open for business”, Crane says.

“We’ve got some great relationships we want to build on. We want to figure out how we grow, develop with them.”

The ex-LV and now Axa boss is also very keen on feedback.

“Anyone who is coming to Biba I really want their feedback on what would they like to see different from us, and then we will make sure we deliver on it,” he promises.

Sentiment

Crane spent over 16 years at LV and had