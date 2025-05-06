Insurance Age

Interview: Mike Crane, SME & Specialty director at Axa Commercial

Mike Crane
In his first interview since starting at Axa Commercial as SME and specialty director this January, Mike Crane tells Insurance Age about his key message to brokers at the upcoming Biba Conference, what he has found at his new home and his plans for the future.

The message in Manchester this May will be that Axa is “really clearly, very much open for business”, Crane says.

“We’ve got some great relationships we want to build on. We want to figure out how we grow, develop with them.”

The ex-LV and now Axa boss is also very keen on feedback.

“Anyone who is coming to Biba I really want their feedback on what would they like to see different from us, and then we will make sure we deliver on it,” he promises.

Sentiment

Crane spent over 16 years at LV and had

More on Insight

Tom Willmore
Biba 2025 Countdown: Aurora’s Tom Willmore

With the 2025 British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference only just over a week away Tom Willmore, broker distribution lead at Aurora, offers up offers useful tips to keep delegates moving and well fed with pies, as well as why the mantra ‘quality over quantity’ remains key to getting the best out of the event.

Jo Shorthouse
Biba 2025 Countdown: Collinson Insurance’s Jo Shorthouse

Collinson Insurance’s business development lead Jo Shorthouse doubles up on comfy shoes, nominates Ecclesiastical’s Richard Coleman as insurance’s answer to Gareth Southgate, and believes brokers should embrace the opportunities afforded by AI.

