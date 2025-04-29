Exiting Esure owner Bain Capital tipped to lead on $2bn Acrisure investment

A group led by private equity house Bain Capital is in discussions with US-headquartered Acrisure, owner of Eleven Network and a Top 100 UK Broker, to invest up to $2bn (£1.49bn), Bloomberg has reported.

According to the article, the terms of the transaction have yet to be finalised and could change.

Russell Scanlan was the first purchase for US giant Acrisure when it planted its flag in the UK broker market in June 2022.

US-based Acrisure has moved further into the UK market and bought Nottinghamshire-based Russell Scanlan for an undisclosed sum.

It has since gone on to grow organically and through a string of acquisitions to rank in the