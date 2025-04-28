TBIG secures third deal of 2025

The Broker Investment Group has increased its shareholding in Mayfair Insurance to 100%, representing the final stage of a two-step succession plan.

The group originally took a 49% stake in 2023. Part of the investment ethos involved the development of a sales and marketing strategy in conjunction with Mayfair over a two-year period.

Based in Bedford, Mayfair employs 10 staff and has been trading for more than 45 years. The £4m GWP broker offers the full suite of personal and commercial insurance products throughout the UK.

Mayfair owner Guy Moliterno will remain in the business as managing director, but hands over the day-to-day management to