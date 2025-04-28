CEO and founder Toby MacLachlan exits Ignite

Toby MacLachlan, CEO and founder of Ignite Insurance Systems, announced his departure on LinkedIn on Saturday 26 April.

Based in Manchester, Ignite provides insurance policy administration systems to brokers, MGAs, and insurers, and licences an integrated Software as a Service (SaaS) platform.

In 2009 MacLachlan, pictured, founded Wanna Insure, initially a brokerage, but the business pivoted in 2011 to become a software supplier to UK insurance brokers and MGAs. It then rebranded to Ignite in 2015.

It has since grown to a team of over 60 people across sales, operations, support and tech.

Ignite was purchased in