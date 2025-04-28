CEO and founder Toby MacLachlan exits Ignite
Toby MacLachlan, CEO and founder of Ignite Insurance Systems, announced his departure on LinkedIn on Saturday 26 April.
Based in Manchester, Ignite provides insurance policy administration systems to brokers, MGAs, and insurers, and licences an integrated Software as a Service (SaaS) platform.
In 2009 MacLachlan, pictured, founded Wanna Insure, initially a brokerage, but the business pivoted in 2011 to become a software supplier to UK insurance brokers and MGAs. It then rebranded to Ignite in 2015.
It has since grown to a team of over 60 people across sales, operations, support and tech.
Ignite was purchased in
TBIG secures third deal of 2025
The Broker Investment Group has increased its shareholding in Mayfair Insurance to 100%, representing the final stage of a two-step succession plan.
FCA ends Scottish broker’s trading permissions after dual pricing attestation and response failures
The Financial Conduct Authority has cancelled L R Kennedy Insurance Services’ permission to carry out regulated activities with immediate effect.
Aviva Health boss Steve Bridger takes claims role as Waseem Malik exits
Aviva has appointed Steve Bridger as chief claims officer for UK and Ireland general insurance, replacing Waseem Malik, who has left the business.
Biba 2025 Countdown: Beazley’s Sam Franks
Sam Franks, country manager and head of partner engagement for the UK & Ireland at Beazley, promises plenty of pink and underwriters on its stand; offers advice about how brokers can differentiate themselves from their peers in the market; and looks forward to being energised and reconnected after the event.
SRG to add credit and political risk team from Tysers
Specialist Risk Group has signed up for Tysers’ credit and political risk (re)insurance team to join the business.
The generational wealth gap and investment risks – a looming risk for brokers
Financial constraints have led to a greater reliance among younger generations on alternative investments that pose higher risks for investors and their financial advisors. As a result Kate Albert, CEO and co-founder at Kova Professions, warns brokers will need to look again at risk profiles.
People Moves: 22 – 25 April 2025
Follow the latest personnel moves in insurance.
UK commercial rates falling faster – Marsh
The pace of UK commercial insurance rates dropping quickened in the first quarter of the year, outstripping the global fall.