Insurance Age

Commercial Express to add Axa and Carbon capacity as it unveils MGU plan

jigsaw-pieces
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Managing general agent Commercial Express has signed capacity deals with Axa and Carbon Underwriting, Insurance Age can reveal, as it progresses to become a managing general underwriter and targets doubling in size.

The conversation with Axa started at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s conference in 2024, Commercial Express CEO Duncan Pritchard told Insurance Age.

The Axa deal, initially on commercial property owners’ business with a view to future expansion, is “very exciting”, he said. “That’s great to have a brand of that nature on board.”

Carbon will start on residential property owners. The capacity provider does not have “much of a presence in the UK at this moment in time”, Pritchard

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Ian Lloyd Iprism
Biba 2025 Countdown: Iprism Underwriting’s Ian Lloyd

With just days to go until the 2025 British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference, Ian Lloyd, CEO of Iprism Underwriting reveals the MGA will be celebrating two decades in style on its stand, highlights how an onus on ‘comfort’ will mean a ‘generous collar’ on his shirts, and recommends a local Chinese restaurant for those attending the event.

Tony Pinch, LexisNexis
Biba 2025 Countdown: LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ Tony Pinch

Tony Pinch, head of sales, broker and MGA, UK and Ireland at LexisNexis Risk Solutions suggests a New Era of broking will feature more data enrichment; passes down some tips from his 15 years experience attending the event; and recommends delegates might fancy a trip to see a local exhibition called Operation Ouch! Brains, Bogies and You!

Bob Pybus
Interview: Bob Pybus, CEO of AUB UK Retail

Having been named CEO of AUB UK Retail last September, Bob Pybus reflects on his route to the role, tells Insurance Age about the deals struck so far and shares his plans to grow to a £1bn business.

Ashleigh Gwilliam
Biba 2025 Countdown: FullCircl’s Ashleigh Gwilliam

Director of insurance industry growth at FullCircl and a member of the Biba Insurance Technology and Innovation Committee, Ashleigh Gwilliam, on ‘fearlessly defending’ his most conference steps title, the case for business cards and why Oasis’ ‘Supersonic’ perfectly encapsulates the event.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: