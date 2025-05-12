Commercial Express to add Axa and Carbon capacity as it unveils MGU plan

Managing general agent Commercial Express has signed capacity deals with Axa and Carbon Underwriting, Insurance Age can reveal, as it progresses to become a managing general underwriter and targets doubling in size.

The conversation with Axa started at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s conference in 2024, Commercial Express CEO Duncan Pritchard told Insurance Age.

The Axa deal, initially on commercial property owners’ business with a view to future expansion, is “very exciting”, he said. “That’s great to have a brand of that nature on board.”

Carbon will start on residential property owners. The capacity provider does not have “much of a presence in the UK at this moment in time”, Pritchard