Insurance Age

Sporting Sponsor: Acrisure and Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club

Mark McIlquham and Trent Bridge
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Insurance Age caught up with Mark McIlquham, CEO of Acrisure UK, to find out more about the business’s sponsorship of the Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club.

How did the sponsorship initially come about?

Acrisure has a strong track record in sponsorship, particularly in the US, where we are the main sponsor of Pittsburgh Steelers’ Acrisure Stadium in Pennsylvania and the Thousand Palms indoor arena in California, home to the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League.

As we established our presence in the UK, we sought out partnerships that could offer a similar high-profile engagement while aligning with our commitment to positive

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Allianz Commercial appoints CUO and CTO

Allianz UK has appointed Adam Lloyd from Allianz Australia as chief underwriting officer in Allianz Commercial and promoted Claire Buck to the newly created role of chief technical officer for the division.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: