Bayles to lead Bravo Networks as MD Bennett moves to Towergate role

Bravo Networks managing director Scott Bennett has moved to be branch director for Towergate in Manchester with Phil Bayles covering at the network on an interim basis.

Bayles has been appointed in addition to his role as chief commercial officer at Ardonagh Advisory.

Bennett has led Bravo Networks, which consists of Broker Network and Compass, since 2021, when he took over from Jaime Swindle.

His switch comes as Ardonagh Advisory prepares to rebrand as Everywhen, a development first revealed by Insurance Age in January. The rebrand process will run throughout this year and includes dropping the Towergate brand but keeping Bravo Networks and Geo Underwriting.

