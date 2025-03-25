Howden grows employee benefits business with Barnett Waddingham purchase

Howden has agreed to buy pensions and employee benefits consultancy Barnett Waddingham, doubling its staff in the sector to almost 4,000 with £500m of global revenue.

The combined business will offer the full range of employee benefits and pensions advisory services to corporate clients, from multinational corporations to SMEs and in the private and public sectors. It will also provide health, life and specialist pension products to individuals.

Barnett Waddingham has over 1,790 staff, 99 of whom are partners. It has ten offices nationwide: Amersham, Birmingham, Bristol, Cheltenham, Glasgow, Guildford, Leeds, Liverpool, London, and Manchester.

