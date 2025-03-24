Insurance Age

H.W. Wood rebrands to HWS Specialty after sale to Steadfast

London-headquartered specialist wholesale broker H.W. Wood has rebranded to HWS Specialty after being snapped up by Steadfast Group.

Steadfast Group, a general insurance broker network and underwriting agency group in Australasia and owner of one of the largest agency networks in the US, bought H.W. Wood last year with managing director Steven Rudduck staying on to lead the business.

