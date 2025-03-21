Holt to succeed Haynes as director of underwriting at Arag

Nathan Holt will take over as director of underwriting at legal expenses insurer Arag when David Haynes becomes CEO at the start of April.

Haynes’ promotion was revealed in January with Tony Buss retiring from the role. Buss has led the business since it was formed in 2006 and through the recent takeover of Das UK.

