Insurance Age

Holt to succeed Haynes as director of underwriting at Arag

Nathan Holt
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Nathan Holt will take over as director of underwriting at legal expenses insurer Arag when David Haynes becomes CEO at the start of April.

Haynes’ promotion was revealed in January with Tony Buss retiring from the role. Buss has led the business since it was formed in 2006 and through the recent takeover of Das UK.

RelatedTony Buss to lead merged Arag and Das UK business as deal completes 

Arag Group has announced that its UK boss, Tony Buss, pictured, will lead the new enlarged legal expenses business, having completed the acquisition of Das UK from German insurance group ERG Versicherung AG.

Subject to regulatory approval Holt, pict

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: