Matcham retires as IUA CEO after 20 years with Jones stepping up

Chris Jones has been appointed as International Underwriting Association CEO succeeding Dave Matcham, who is retiring after 20 years in the role.

Jones will take up the post on 1 May. He is currently the IUA’s director of legal, underwriting and claims with overall responsibility for the work of more than 40 London Market committees operated by the association.

Matcham’s career in the London market spans 45 years having started in 1980 with the Institute of London Underwriters, which later merged with another market association to form the IUA.

On behalf of the board and the members represented by the IUA we would like to extend our thanks