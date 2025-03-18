Insurance Age

Sabre CEO Carter on growing profitably with brokers

Geoff Carter, CEO, Sabre
With over 70% of Sabre’s business going through brokers, CEO Geoff Carter has hailed the insurer’s performance and promised there is more to come.

“We are here for the long term,” he told Insurance Age. “We are very sustainable and reliable.”

He added: “I would say as we go through to 2030, we’ll be a bigger part of their [brokers’] panel because we’ll become more competitive for more risks. As we go through the next few years, we’d expect to become slightly bigger for them, rather than smaller.”

The comments came as Sabre grew premium by 5% to a record £236.4m in 2024, improved its combined operating ratio by 7.4 percentage points to 84.2%

