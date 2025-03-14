Insurance Age

Aviva Broker Community Fund shares £235,000 with 28 good causes

The presentation of a £20,000 award to the Tom Bowdidge Youth Cancer Foundation
Aviva has announced the 28 winners of the 2024 Aviva Broker Community Fund sharing a pot of £235,000.

At a ceremony in London on 12 March Aviva awarded 15 funds of £5,000, 10 funds of £10,000 and three funds of £20,000.

Aviva expanded this year’s initiative to offer more funding options than ever before, including crowdfunding and up to £50,000 in match-funding per entry from Aviva.

The combined Broker Community Fund, match-funding and crowdfunding raised a total of more than £375,000 for the causes championed by brokers – the biggest Broker Community Fund to date.

