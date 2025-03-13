Ardonagh Advisory opens 2025 M&A account with Anderson & Co

Ardonagh Advisory has snapped up Blackpool-based Anderson & Co (Insurance Brokers), kicking off its buying for 2025.

Established over 50 years ago, Anderson & Co works across commercial and personal lines. It was previously acquired by Christine McLellan in 1993, who will continue to lead as managing director.

The new owner confirmed the team will join the north division of Ardonagh Advisory General Insurance Broking which is led by Stephen Boyd, north divisional managing director.

As revealed by Insurance Age earlier this week, having reached the goal of 12 deals in 2024, Ardonagh Advisory chief commercial