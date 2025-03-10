Insurance Age

Two fraudsters ordered to pay back £376,000 after ghost broking scam

online-court
A court has granted confiscation orders against two men who were convicted for their roles in a car insurance ghost broking scheme.

Following proceedings brought by the City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department, the confiscation orders were granted at Inner London Crown Court on 7 March, 2025.

A confiscation order worth £250,000 was granted against Ikram Rafique, 38, of South Road, Romford. He was ordered to hand over his available assets, worth a total of £39,048, within three months or face 12 months’ imprisonment.

A confiscation order worth £126,608 was also granted against his cousin Mohammad Hamad, 32

