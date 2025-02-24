Ex-England manager Gareth Southgate among Biba conference speakers

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has confirmed former England men’s football team manager Gareth Southgate as one of its 2025 conference keynote speakers.

On 15 May, Southgate, pictured, will share insights in an afternoon session titled ‘Back of the Net: Leadership That Scores Big’.

Seminars

A New Era for Insurance Broking

Chair: Caroline Barr (Biba)Speakers: John Warburton (Konsileo)Phil Williams (Clear Group)Alistair Fraser (Marsh)Clarissa Franks (Lockton)

Insurance Capacity for the New Era

Chair: Helene Madell (Aon)Speakers: Michelle Taylor (Aviva)Tom Downey (Pen)Sarah Chadburn (One Call)

Partnering to Deliver Value on Claims

Chair: Andrew Gibbons