Broker buys firm with Airbnb, Sainsbury’s and John Lewis partnerships

    • By Rosie Simms

Tedaisy, the pet insurance broker, has acquired dog health and activity app Perro, aiming to combine the latest technology with insurance solutions.

Salisbury-based Tedaisy won Personal Lines Broker of the Year at Insurance Age’s Broker Awards in October. It was also nominated for the Digital Broker Award and the Training Award.

Launched in 2023, pet-tech company Perro has retail partnerships, including Airbnb, John Lewis and Sainsbury’s, alongside a customer base of over 10,000 UK dog owners.

Through the addition of Perro’s technology and expertise

Broking Success: Personable service

David Walton, senior director of commercial specialist broker Bromwall, is aiming to double turnover in five years, as the business looks to remain independent offering personable service.

