Broker buys firm with Airbnb, Sainsbury’s and John Lewis partnerships

Tedaisy, the pet insurance broker, has acquired dog health and activity app Perro, aiming to combine the latest technology with insurance solutions.

Salisbury-based Tedaisy won Personal Lines Broker of the Year at Insurance Age’s Broker Awards in October. It was also nominated for the Digital Broker Award and the Training Award.

Launched in 2023, pet-tech company Perro has retail partnerships, including Airbnb, John Lewis and Sainsbury’s, alongside a customer base of over 10,000 UK dog owners.

RelatedAnscombe, Thomas Carroll and Konsileo among the winners at UK Broker Awards 2024

Through the addition of Perro’s technology and expertise