Insurance Age

Northern Ireland tops table for account exec pay rises

A pile of coins with two magnifying glasses
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Insurance account executives in Northern Ireland had the highest percentage pay rises in the UK last year, with London-based employees still having the top wage but getting the smallest rate increase, according to a survey by Reed.

The result for Northern Ireland (see table below) more than reversed the fall between 2023 and 2024, when the region was the only one to see a decline.

In the latest research, Scotland and the North West were in second and third place for salary growth, with hikes of more than 17%.

RelatedSouth West tops survey for insurance account executive pay rises 

Paula Gallagher, regional director at Reed, said of the insurance and financial services sector in Northern Ireland that “despite a steady stream

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Lords Committee ‘unconvinced’ on FCA name and shame proposal

The House of Lords Financial Services Regulation Committee is unconvinced on the FCA’s name and shame plans as it branded the consultation an “abject failure” and urged if concerns have not been addressed in the regulator’s second consultation the proposals should not go ahead.

UK commercial rates still falling by 5% – Marsh

UK insurance rates fell by 5% in the final quarter of last year, maintaining the speed of decline seen in Q3, according to Marsh, with financial and professional lines as well as cyber seeing the steepest declines.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: