Allianz UK reveals detected fraud up 10% to £157m

Allianz UK has confirmed it uncovered 33,027 instances of insurance fraud worth a total of £157.24m in 2024, up 10% on 2023.

The insurer calculated the latest level was equivalent to 90 frauds a day and £430,000 per day.

It listed the detected claims fraud spanned personal, commercial and specialty lines – where people deliberately inflated or invented insurance claims – worth more than £141m.

Application fraud from potential policyholders providing false information topped more than £15m.

Ghost broking

Allianz cited trends such as increasing levels of policy abuse, misrepresentation and ID theft, including a high number