WTW delivers 8% organic growth in broking

WTW has revealed 8% organic growth in its risk and broking division for 2024 as the unit’s revenue rose to $4.04bn (£3.23bn) for the year.

The organic growth rate was down slightly on the 10% achieved in 2023 but ahead of the 3% achieved in 2022.

The figures came as across the broking giant, including its health, wealth and career division, total revenue was up 5% year-on-year to $9.93bn.

The business fell to an overall loss of $88m from a profit of $1.06bn the year before due mainly to over $1bn of impairment charges from the sale of direct-to-consumer insurance distribution business TRANZACT.

RelatedWTW reports 10% organic broking