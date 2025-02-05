Insurance Age

WTW delivers 8% organic growth in broking

hands-dollars
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

WTW has revealed 8% organic growth in its risk and broking division for 2024 as the unit’s revenue rose to $4.04bn (£3.23bn) for the year.

The organic growth rate was down slightly on the 10% achieved in 2023 but ahead of the 3% achieved in 2022.

The figures came as across the broking giant, including its health, wealth and career division, total revenue was up 5% year-on-year to $9.93bn.

The business fell to an overall loss of $88m from a profit of $1.06bn the year before due mainly to over $1bn of impairment charges from the sale of direct-to-consumer insurance distribution business TRANZACT.

RelatedWTW reports 10% organic broking

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

UK commercial rates still falling by 5% – Marsh

UK insurance rates fell by 5% in the final quarter of last year, maintaining the speed of decline seen in Q3, according to Marsh, with financial and professional lines as well as cyber seeing the steepest declines.

Miller signs up to buy AHJ

Miller has struck a deal to buy UK headquartered Alwen Hough Johnson, a reinsurance broker that also places business in a number of niche insurance lines.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: