Hedgehog Risk seeks new markets after securing US investment
SIG Insurance has acquired a substantial stake in specialist sports and prize insurance provider, Hedgehog Risk.
The funding is aimed at facilitating the provider’s expansion in both the UK and Europe. It will also work in collaboration with SIG in the United States.
SIG added the invetsment will allow Hedgehog Risk to develop wider-ranging pricing capability across all sports disciplines. By providing the ability to structure new products, it will also increase the capacity for Hedgehog Risk to cover larger and longer-term risks.
SIG Insurance is part of the Susquehanna International Group of Companies, a
