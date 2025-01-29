Insurance Age

Zurich adds Gallagher's Louise Martin for new business role

Zurich has appointed Louise Martin as head of new business development, joining from Gallagher.

Martin started in the post at the beginning of the month, having spent nearly two years with the broking giant in a strategic carrier manager role.

Her CV also includes jobs at Aviva, Hiscox and two stints at Allianz.

Martin first worked at Allianz from 2009 to 2014, leaving to be a schemes underwriter at Hiscox.

According to LinkedIn, she returned to Allianz in April 2019 as a business developer then switched to Aviva as senior business development manager in December 2020 and joined Gallagher in

