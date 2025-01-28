Insurance Age

Howden consolidates Birmingham offices into one

Birmingham centre
Howden has consolidated multiple Birmingham offices into one central hub, with over 120 insurance advisors.

Located on Church Street in Birmingham’s business district, the office will support Howden’s growth and ambitions for future expansion in the Midlands.

The hub will welcome and train apprentices as part of Howden’s Early Careers Programme, providing opportunities for school and university leavers.

