ARMD secures five-year Accelerant capacity

ARMD, a managing general agent for tradespeople, has entered a five-year capacity agreement with Accelerant’s Risk Exchange.

Leveraging Accelerant’s capacity support and multi-year commitment, ARMD is looking to scale its operations while maintaining its commitment to distribute via brokers to deliver a “seamless insurance experience” for tradespeople.

Accelerant is now ARMD’s sole capacity provider.

The MGA claimed that Accelerant’s data and technology infrastructure aligns with ARMD’s focus on improving insurance for tradespeople.

