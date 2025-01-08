Ex-Axa COO Vasudeva returns to Hiscox

Hiscox has named Shali Vasudeva as group chief operations and technology officer, returning to the insurer after leaving for Axa in 2019.

Vasudeva was previously interim group business change director at Hiscox.

At Axa UK & Ireland she was chief operating officer.

Based in London, Vasudeva will sit on the group executive committee. Hiscox said she will be “instrumental in realising” its ambitious growth plans.

She succeeds Stephane Flaquet, who took on the role in 2022 and had been at Hiscox since 2010.

Aki Hussain, Hiscox Group CEO, said: “Shali is no stranger to Hiscox, having