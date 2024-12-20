PE house invests in Biba associate member

UK-based private equity firm CBPE has made an investment in specialist insurance and commercial law firm Horwich Farrelly.

CBPE will take a minority stake in HF, providing capital to help accelerate the law firm’s growth strategy and establish the company as “the leading technology-driven legal services provider to insurance companies and corporates,” it stated.

Becoming a British Insurance Brokers’ Association associate member in 2022, HF claims it is one of a small number of law firms structured as a limited company. This was in a move introduced to facilitate an all-employee share scheme giving every employee part