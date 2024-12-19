Pen names Hannah Fry as COO

Gallagher-owned Pen Underwriting has appointed Hannah Fry as chief operating officer joining the executive team on 6 January 2025.

She succeeds Matthew Lucas who had held the post since September 2020 and left the managing general agent this May.

Fry, pictured, is making the switch from being operations director for the SME and personal lines division of Gallagher in the UK for the past five years.

She joined the broker in 2019 as part of the Stackhouse Poland acquisition.

At Stackhouse, she was director of risk, compliance and central operations, having begun her time with the firm 18 years before that as a corporate account