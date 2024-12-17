Ex-Criterion loss adjuster jailed for over four years for claims fraud

A loss adjuster who abused his position by submitting a series of fake insurance claims worth over £160,000, including using his wife’s name and that of his deceased father-in-law, has been jailed.

Justin Boydell, pictured, aged 51 of Careg Llyd, Bridgend, but formerly of Brundall, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on 16 December, where he was jailed for four years and four months.

Boydell had previously admitted to seven offences of fraud by false representation and one offence of transferring/converting/concealing criminal property.

He also asked for a further nine offences of fraud by false representation to be taken into consideration by the court.

The Eastern Daily Press detailed that