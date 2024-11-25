Mountifield promoted to Academy MD as Beaven steps down

Nick Mountifield has been promoted to managing director at Academy Insurance Services, as Richard Beaven has retired for health reasons.

Beaven joined the business as chief operating officer alongside fellow ex-Swinton employee Giles Normand when the group was backed by private equity house Blixt in 2023.

Mountifield, pictured, was previously at PIB where he led one of the main operating divisions. Before that he was at Allianz for a period, and joined Flood Re as insurer engagement manager in 2015.

Mountifield, currently group chief underwriting officer, joined Academy in June this year. His new role is effective immediately, and