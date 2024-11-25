Leeds regional review: Buoyant market optimistic for continued growth

Insurance experts in Leeds are confident in the region’s prospects as competition for talent ramps up, reporter Rosie Simms discovers in her review of the Yorkshire city.

Market participants in fast-growing Leeds, which according to government figures has a £64.6bn economy that’s expected to expand by 21% over the next 10 years – with financial and business services set to generate over half of it – are understandably upbeat about future opportunities.

Nick Hewland, national sales manager at Pen Underwriting, is “very” optimistic about growth and profitability in the region.

“With a diverse range of industries thriving in Leeds and other areas of Yorkshire, this